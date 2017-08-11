US-led coalition targets IS financial centers

The US-led coalition forces have been targeting IS financial centers and banks in Iraq and Syria in an effort to cut off cash flow of the extremist militant group, said the US Defense Department on Thursday.



The coalition has conducted precision airstrikes on five IS financial centers over the past two weeks, including three in Abu Kamal and Deir Ez-Zor of Syria and two in Hawija and Al-Mukana of Iraq, said the Pentagon in a press briefing.



The attacks sought to prevent the terrorist organization from using the resources to pay for fighters and fund terrorism worldwide, said Colonel Dillon, the spokesperson for Combined Joint Task Force at the briefing.



So far the Iraqi government has cut off more than 90 bank branches inside IS territory from global financial systems.



The US-led coalition has intensified airstrikes recently when targeting the positions of the IS group in its main stronghold in Raqqa in Syria, resulting in the killing of tens of civilians this week.

