N China's Gu'an holds light festival to attract tourists

Photo taken on Aug. 10, 2017 shows a night view illuminated by lights in a park in Gu'an County of north China's Hebei Province. The county is hosting a light festival to attract tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

Tourists are silhouetted against the light that illuminates a park in Gu'an County of north China's Hebei Province Aug. 10, 2017. The county is hosting a light festival to attract tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)

