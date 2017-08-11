N China's Gu'an holds light festival to attract tourists

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/11 9:17:31

Photo taken on Aug. 10, 2017 shows a night view illuminated by lights in a park in Gu'an County of north China's Hebei Province. The county is hosting a light festival to attract tourists. (Xinhua/Wang Xiao)


 

