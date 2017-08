2 male rhinoceros iguanas exhibited in Bangkok's Dusit Zoo

A rhinoceros iguana is seen at Dusit Zoo in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 10, 2017. Bangkok's Dusit Zoo on Thursday unveiled two male rhinoceros iguanas which it received from the Singapore Zoo as a gift. (Xinhua/Rachen Sageamsak)

