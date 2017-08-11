Scenery of Aihui Town in China's Heilongjiang

Photo taken on Aug. 9, 2017 shows the historical site of Aihui Customs in Aihui Town in the Aihui District of Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 9, 2017. Located along the Heilongjiang River, Aihui ancient town has a long history of over 300 years. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Photo taken on Aug. 9, 2017 shows a view of Aihui Town in the Aihui District of Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Located along the Heilongjiang River, Aihui ancient town has a long history of over 300 years. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

Tourists play by the Heilongjiang River in Aihui Town in the Aihui District of Heihe City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Aug. 9, 2017. Located along the Heilongjiang River, Aihui ancient town has a long history of over 300 years. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)