Thang-ga artworks displayed in Beijing

Visitors view a Thang-ga painting created by father Shawu Tsering and son Gendun Dargye at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 9, 2017. "The Face Is the Index of the Mind: Exhibition of Selected Thang-ga Artworks" was held at the National Museum of China on Wednesday. Over 100 works drawn by Thang-ga artists Shawu Tsering and Gendun Dargye were displayed here. (Xinhua/Tang Zhaoming)

Visitors view Thang-ga painting tools and materials at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 9, 2017. "The Face Is the Index of the Mind: Exhibition of Selected Thang-ga Artworks" was held at the National Museum of China on Wednesday. Over 100 works drawn by Thang-ga artists Shawu Tsering and Gendun Dargye were displayed here. (Xinhua/Tang Zhaoming)