Highlights of Int'l Army Games 2017 in Russia

Team of Russia is in action during the "Maintenance battalion" of International Army Games 2017 contest in Omsk region, Russia, on Aug. 9, 2017. The International Army Games 2017, underway from July 29 to Aug. 12, consist of 28 events held in Russia, China, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Kazakhstan.(Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

Crew members of team of Russia lift the tank with pneumatic jack during the "Maintenance battalion" contest of International Army Games 2017 in Omsk region, Russia, on Aug. 9, 2017. The International Army Games 2017, underway from July 29 to Aug. 12, consist of 28 events held in Russia, China, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Kazakhstan.(Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

A Russian tank crew member looks out of the tank during the "Maintenance battalion" of International Army Games 2017 contest in Omsk region, Russia, on Aug. 9, 2017. The International Army Games 2017, underway from July 29 to Aug. 12, consist of 28 events held in Russia, China, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Kazakhstan.(Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

Russian tank crew competes during the "Maintenance battalion" of International Army Games 2017 contest in Omsk region, Russia, on Aug. 9, 2017. The International Army Games 2017, underway from July 29 to Aug. 12, consist of 28 events held in Russia, China, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Kazakhstan.(Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)

Team of Russia changes the track of the tank during the "Maintenance battalion" of International Army Games 2017 contest in Omsk region, Russia, on Aug. 9, 2017. The International Army Games 2017, underway from July 29 to Aug. 12, consist of 28 events held in Russia, China, Azerbaijan, Belarus and Kazakhstan.(Xinhua/Evgeny Sinitsyn)