Yi people celebrate folk festival

Source:Ecns.cn Published: 2017/8/11 9:43:24

A performer dances during a folk festival of the Yi ethnic group in Mile City, Southwest China’s Yunnan Province, Aug. 9, 2017. (Photo: China News Service/Ren Dong)


 

Performers prepare for a show during a folk festival of the Yi ethnic group in Mile City, Southwest China’s Yunnan Province, Aug. 9, 2017. (Photo: China News Service/Ren Dong)


 

Performers dance during a folk festival of the Yi ethnic group in Mile City, Southwest China’s Yunnan Province, Aug. 9, 2017. (Photo: China News Service/Ren Dong)


 

Performers dance during a folk festival of the Yi ethnic group in Mile City, Southwest China’s Yunnan Province, Aug. 9, 2017. (Photo: China News Service/Ren Dong)


 

