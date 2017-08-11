Captive-bred Himalayan vulture stays healthy

Source:Ecns.cn Published: 2017/8/11 9:45:18

A Himalayan vulture born through captive breeding meets the public at the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau Zoo in Xining City, Northwest China’s Qinghai Province, Aug. 10, 2017. The bird, the first artificially bred in the zoo, has a wing span of 150 centimeters and weighs 6,800 grams. (Photo: China News Service/Luo Yunpeng)


 

Posted in: MISCELLANY,LIFE
