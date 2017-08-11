Medical treatment service provided in quake-hit Jiuzhaigou

Injured people are transferred to a helicopter in Jiuzhaigou County, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 10, 2017. Medical treatment service is provided to aid the affected people after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Jiuzhaigou County in Sichuan Province on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Medical workers check the people injured in the earthquake in a makeshift clinic near the local hospital in Jiuzhaigou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 10, 2017. Medical treatment service is provided to aid the affected people after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Jiuzhaigou County in Sichuan Province on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)

Medical workers work in a makeshift clinic near the local hospital in Jiuzhaigou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 10, 2017. Medical treatment service is provided to aid the affected people after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Jiuzhaigou County in Sichuan Province on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Fan Peishen)