Temporary settlements established in quake-hit Sichuan

Rescuers set up tents for local Tibetan villagers as temporary settlements in Shuzheng Tibetan Village of quake-hit Jiuzhaigou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 10, 2017. Temporary settlements were established in Tibetan villages of Jiuzhaigou after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Jiuzhaigou County on Tuesday. Relief supplies have been provided to aid quake-affected people. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Two kids play at a temporary settlement in Heye Tibetan Village of quake-hit Jiuzhaigou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 10, 2017. Temporary settlements were established in Tibetan villages of Jiuzhaigou after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Jiuzhaigou County on Tuesday. Relief supplies have been provided to aid quake-affected people. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

An injured woman receives treatment at a temporary settlement in Heye Tibetan Village of quake-hit Jiuzhaigou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 10, 2017. Temporary settlements were established in Tibetan villages of Jiuzhaigou after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Jiuzhaigou County on Tuesday. Relief supplies have been provided to aid quake-affected people. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

People rest at a temporary settlement in Heye Tibetan Village of quake-hit Jiuzhaigou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 10, 2017. Temporary settlements were established in Tibetan villages of Jiuzhaigou after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck Jiuzhaigou County on Tuesday. Relief supplies have been provided to aid quake-affected people. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)