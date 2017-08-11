NBA star arrested in LA on suspicion of selling marijuana

Zach Randolph, a two-time NBA all star, was arrested in Los Angeles Thursday on suspicion of possession of marijuana with intent to sell.



According to local television channel Fox 11, the 36-year-old Sacramento Kings and former LA Clippers forward Zach Randolph was booked into a police station about 4:30 am Thursday and released on 20,000 US dollars bail before 8 am.



Randolph and another man Stanley Walton both were arrested in an investigation Wednesday night, which triggered a riot in Watts, a African-American community in downtown LA.



Five Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) patrol cars were vandalized, along with one Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) vehicle, according to the report, while no one was injured in the incident.



The NBA veteran, who has played in the association for 16 years, signed a two-year contract worth 24 million US dollars with the Kings in July after playing eight years with the Memphis Grizzlies.

