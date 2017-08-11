Top security advisors of S. Korea, US discuss Korean Peninsula issues

Top security advisors of South Korea and the United States discussed Korean Peninsula
issues, South Korea's presidential Blue House said Friday.
Chung Eui-yong, top security advisor to South Korean President Moon Jae-in
, had a telephone conversation with his US counterpart H.R. McMaster for about 40 minutes earlier in the day, presidential spokesman Park Soo-hyun told a press briefing.
Chung and McMaster discussed security situations on the peninsula and its surrounding regions as well as countermeasures against recent Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s provocations escalating tensions, the spokesman said.
They reconfirmed the promise to closely and transparently cooperate with each other on "phased measures" that will be taken to ensure security and safety of people in the two countries, he added.
The spokesman did not elaborate on what would be the phased measures.
Tensions escalated on the peninsula after the DPRK test-fired what it called intercontinental ballistic missiles, known as Hwasong-14, twice last month.
Pyongyang on Thursday warned Washington that it could fire intermediate-range ballistic missiles near the waters 30 to 40 km off the coast of the US island of Guam in the Pacific.
US President Donald Trump
said earlier this week that the DPRK would be met with "fire and fury" if it continues threats against the US territory.