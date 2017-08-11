S. Korean president's approval rating stays high on liberal policies

South Korean President Moon Jae-in
's approval rating stayed high this week on liberal policies such as tax hikes for high-income earners and big corporations, a weekly survey showed Friday.
According to the Gallup Korea poll, Moon gained 78 percent of support this week, up 1 percentage point from a week earlier.
It was based on a survey of 1,002 voters conducted from Tuesday to Thursday. It had 3.1 percentage points in margin of error with a 95 percent confidence level.
The Moon government announced measures to control speculative real estate investment, while unveiling a plan to raise taxes on the high-income bracket and large conglomerates.
Earlier this week, President Moon announced a plan to expand the coverage of state health insurance for the poor people by investing over 26 billion US dollars in the next five years.
Moon's ruling Democratic Party garnered 50 percent in support scores this week, up 4 percentage points from the previous week.
The main opposition Liberty Korea Party earned 11 percent of support, followed by the minor conservative Righteous Party and the progressive Justice Party that gained 6 percent and 5 percent respectively.
The centrist People's Party had 4 percent in approval rating, down 1 percentage point from a week earlier.