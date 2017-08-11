Internet regulator starts investigation into popular Chinese social network platforms

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) has recently directed local branches of CAC in Beijing and Guangdong to investigate into WeChat under Tencent, Sina Weibo and Baidu Tieba, according to a statement posted by the CAC on its official website on Friday.



Based on netizen reports as well as preliminary surveys conducted by the CACs in Beijing and Guangdong, the three aforementioned social network platforms contain information that harms national security, public safety and social order such as rumors and obscene contents.



According to the statement, the three online platforms are violating the laws and regulations of Internet safety because they have not fulfilled their responsibility of censoring the illegal information posted by their users. Further proceedings in the case will be announced by relevant local CACs.



A representative of the CAC also noted that the CAC will further strengthen its supervision over Internet contents and welcomes assistance from netizens.



A user of Baidu Tieba in Beijing said that the government should strengthen management of Tieba. "I once read a recommended post on the app of Baidu Tieba about a man secretly filming a high school girl, and the post had thousands of comments telling the man how to assault the girl. It made me really angry," she told the Global Times on Friday.



Global Times





