M6.1 earthquake hits Luzon island in Philippines

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake rocked Batangas province in the Philippine main Luzon island on Friday, according to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.



The US Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the earthquake was measured at 6.2 magnitude.



The epicenter, with a depth of 168.15 km, was initially determined to be at 14.0064 degrees north latitude and 120.709 degrees east longitude, according to the USGS.