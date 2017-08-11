30 Taliban militants killed in accidental blast in Afghanistan

At least 30 Taliban militants were killed in an accidental blast in Afghanistan's western province of Farah, the provincial government spokesman said Friday.



The explosion took place in Pewa Pasaw locality of Bala Buluk district, northeast of provincial capital Farah city on Thursday before the militants tried to attack government security forces' positions, Nasir Mehri told Xinhua.



"As soon as the militants were getting ready for the assault, the suicide jacket of a would-be suicide bomber detonated prematurely, setting off a handful of explosive, killing 30 militants on the spot, and leaving a few militants wounded," he said.



Taliban militants have been on the rampage since April when they launched an annual rebel offensive in different places in Afghanistan, including the capital of Kabul, killing and injuring hundreds.



The province bordering Iran has been the scene of clashes between security forces and Taliban militants over the past years.



On Wednesday night, the US-led coalition forces destroyed a Taliban's explosive depot in neighboring Khaki Safed district following an airstrike, which destroyed two car bombs and more than 1 metric ton of explosive materials in the province, 695 km west of Kabul.



The Taliban militant group has yet to make comments.

