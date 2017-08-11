Indian Air Force drone crashes in Indian-controlled Kashmir

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Indian Air Force crashed in Indian-controlled Kashmir Friday, a senior police official said.



"The UAV crashed at Ladoli village in Kathua district. However, there have been no reports of any loss to life or damage to properties," local police chief Suleman Choudhary told the media.



"A police team has been sent to the area to recover the mangled remains of the UAV that caught fire after the crash," he added.



Indian Air Force sources said the UAV had disappeared from its radar around 2:30 a.m. local time (0900 GMT) and it crashed an hour later.



The reason behind the crash was not immediately known. A probe has been launched into the incident, the police official said.

