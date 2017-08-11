Bill Gates offers Tanzania 350 mln USD for funding development projects

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation said on Thursday it will spend 350 million US dollars to Tanzania to fund development projects, including agriculture and health.



A statement by the Directorate of Presidential Communication at State House said Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates announced the donation shortly after he had held talks with President John Magufuli.



The world's richest man said his Foundation will continue cooperating with the east African nation in improving health, particularly in minimizing deaths related to pregnant women, said the statement.



Gates arrived in Tanzania this week to inspect the work of his Foundation, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, which focuses on improving people's health and well-being, and helping individuals lift themselves out of hunger and extreme poverty.



The statement said the financial assistance will also fund projects aimed at eliminating malaria, curbing malnutrition and improving nutrition.



The statement said the funds will also help improve agricultural production, production of quality seeds and improve livestock keeping.



"Bill Gates has been impressed by economic reforms being undertaken in Tanzania under the leadership of President Magufuli," said the statement signed by the Director of Presidential Communication at House, Gerson Msigwa.



The statement said Bill Gates promised to be a regular visitor to Tanzania to follow up on implementation of projects funded by his Foundation.



For his part, President Magufuli thanked Bill Gates and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for funding various development projects in the country.



The statement said President Magufuli assured the American billionaire that his government will closely monitor the implementation of the projects for the benefit of its citizens.

