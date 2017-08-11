5 killed, 25 injured as blast hits northwest Pakistan

At least five people were killed and 25 others injured when a bomb went off in Pakistan's northwest tribal area of Bajaur Agency on Friday afternoon, local Urdu media reported.



ARY News said that the target of the blast has not been ascertained yet, and all the victims were pedestrians.



Local political administration said that some unknown militants detonated roadside planted explosives with a remote controlled device and fled the scene.



The injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital where three of them are said to be in critical condition.



Security forces cordoned off the area for investigations.



The explosion has not been claimed by any group or person yet.

