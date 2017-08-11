Police detain 22 IS suspects in eastern Turkey

Turkish police detained 22 suspected Islamic State (IS) militants in the eastern province of Elazig on Friday.



"22 suspects have been detained in simultaneous operations carried out on August 11 as part of the investigation against Islamic State," local media Daily Sabah reported, citing government statement.



On Thursday, Turkish authorities detained a suspected Islamic State militant of Russian origin after he allegedly planned to use a drone to attack a US plane at the Incirlik air base.



Islamic State, who is blamed for several deadly suicide bombings and gun attacks, has become one of the most serious threats to social security of Turkey.



According to report, Ankara has detained over 5,000 Daesh suspects and deported over 3,290 foreign militants from 95 different countries, and also refused entry to more than 38,269 individuals.

