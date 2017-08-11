2 killed, 6 injured in road accident in Indian capital

At least two people were killed and six others injured in a road accident in the Indian capital Friday, police said.



"The accident occurred early this morning when a speeding Tempo hit a stationary bus from behind near the Madhuban Chowk Underpass in northwest Delhi's Rani Bagh area. The state-run bus had broken down in the middle of the road," a senior police official said.



Eight people sustained injuries in the accident and two died on the way to a nearby hospital, the official said, adding that the victims were those repairing the vehicle.



"The six are now undergoing treatment and are said to be out of danger," he said.



A probe has been ordered into the incident though prima facie it seemed to be the fault of the Tempo driver who was speeding at the time and failed to apply brakes at the right time. "A manhunt has been launched to track down the Tempo driver who fled the spot after the accident," he added.



India has the highest number of road fatalities in the world. Road accidents occur often due to poor driving or badly maintained roads and vehicles.

