Two more rescued in SW China earthquake

Two more people were rescued Friday morning, some 60 hours after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit Jiuzhaigou County in southwest China's Sichuan Province.



According to local police, the two people, who had been trapped at a work station in Jiuzhaigou scenic area, were rescued at around 10:30 a.m.



"We located them at around 5 p.m. Wednesday but we were unable to evacuate them at that time. We stayed with them to ensure their safety while observing the surrounding environment until we could take them out," said Zhou Kai, a police officer.



One of the rescued is a 51-year-old tourist from east China's Zhejiang Province, while the other is the daughter of a scenic area staff member.



The powerful quake struck Jiuzhaigou County at 9:19 p.m. Tuesday, leaving at least 20 dead and hundreds injured.



More than 70,000 people have been evacuated.



Jiuzhaigou national park is known for spectacular waterfalls, pristine lakes and karst formations.

