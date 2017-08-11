China allocates 70 mln yuan for flood relief in northwest

The Chinese central government has allocated 70 million yuan (about $10.5 million) to facilitate flood relief work in the northwestern province of Gansu, the Ministry of Finance
said Friday.
The financial aid will cover evacuation of affected locals, provide living assistance to them, rebuild damaged houses and compensate families of those killed by the floods, according to the ministry.
At least seven people have died and two others were missing after rainstorms hit Wenxian County in Longnan City of Gansu from Sunday evening to Monday morning, resulting in disasters including floods and landslides, according to local authorities.
Nearly 1,000 residents have been moved to safety. The storm also left roads blocked, houses collapsed or damaged, and power supply and communication interrupted.