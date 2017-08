Two more tons of eggs found contaminated in Denmark

Two more tons of eggs have been found with the illegal insecticide fipronil in Denmark, local media reported Friday, citing the country's food regulation authorities.



The Danish news agency Ritzau reported that the company Nordic Egg had imported the eggs, without giving more details.



On Thursday, the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration said a total of 20 tons of contaminated eggs have been sold in Denmark.