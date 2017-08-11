17 Indonesian nationals escape IS in Syria: official

Some 17 Indonesian citizens, who had escaped from the Islamic State (IS) group in Syria, were being repatriated back home, the Indonesian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.



Deputy Foreign Minister A.M. Fachir said the 17 Indonesian nationals, including teenagers, women and infants, had left Syria and reached Iraq's territory.



Coordination with Iraqi authorities had been undertaken to escort the journey of the 17 people back to Indonesia due to security reason in the fields, said Fachir.



"Our representatives in Bagdad have escorted them. We have involved other party. (The threat) is security," he said at the State Palace.



The 17 people left Indonesia in August 2015 and stayed in an IS camp in the Syrian city of Raqqa for about 40 days, Lalu Muhammad Iqbal, director for the protection of Indonesian nationals and entities abroad said.



IS militants threw them in detention cells as they rejected to fight for the group, he said.

