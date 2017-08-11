10 killed in warlords gunfire near mosque in N. Afghanistan

At least 10 people were killed and over a dozen others wounded after gunmen exchanged fire near a mosque in Afghanistan's northern province of Takhar on Friday, a local official and witnesses said.



The firing took place after Friday prayers when the worshippers were leaving the main mosque in Chah Ab district's bazaar roughly at 02:00 p.m. local time (0930 GMT), a witness told Xinhua.



"Shortly after the praying, two armed groups belonging to local warlords exchanged fire near the gate of the mosque, leaving 10 people killed and about 20 others injured," he said, adding that among the affected people were several civilians.



District administrative Chief Abdul Haseeb, when approached by Xinhua, confirmed the incident.



Haseeb blamed the irresponsible armed groups for the carnage, saying loose law as well as carrying arms by irresponsible armed men resulted in the barbaric killing.



"I do confirm that eight civilians were killed and injured as we know so far but more information will be shared after an ongoing investigation into the incident."



The remote district is located near the border with Tajikistan.



Ordinary Afghans usually suffer at the hands of irresponsible armed groups, particularly in remote areas, where the government control is weak.



In mid-2015, 20 civilians were killed and 10 others injured in a shooting incident during a wedding party in the neighboring Baghlan province.

