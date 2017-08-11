China orders thorough safety checks following fatal bus crash

The Chinese government has sent a work group to guide the handling of a fatal expressway accident in northwest China's Shaanxi Province and ordered thorough safety checks to eliminate risks, the Ministry of Public Security
(MPS) said Friday.
The work group, comprised of officials from the State Administration of Work Safety, the MPS and the Ministry of Transport
, urged related parties to learn a hard lesson from the accident, take resolute measures, and conduct thorough safety checks to ensure a safe and stable social order.
At least 36 people were killed and 13 others injured in the accident Thursday night. The injured, including at least seven people in critical condition, are being treated in local hospitals.