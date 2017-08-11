China urges healthy, stable development of China-Mongolia ties

China and Mongolia should enhance healthy and stable development of bilateral relations, said visiting Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou.



China attaches importance to bilateral ties, and the two sides should implement important consensuses reached by their leaders, enhance mutual trust, and respect the core interests and major concerns of each other, said Kong during his visit from Aug. 9 to 11.



The two countries should enhance the docking of development strategies, promote practical cooperation and cultural exchanges, he added.



Kong also expressed great concern over the wrong words and deeds regarding the Tibet issue that occurred in the landlocked country, and demanded Mongolia strictly follow its promise, properly handle the sensitive issue and safeguard the political foundation of bilateral ties.



The Mongolian side maintained that developing relations with China has always been the country's key foreign policy and it will adhere to the one-China policy. Mongolia is willing to work with the Chinese side to promote further development of bilateral ties.



During his visit, Kong met with Mongolian Prime Minister Jargaltulga Erdenebat and Foreign Minister Tsend Munkh-Orgil, among others, and attended the Third Strategic Dialogue between the two countries' foreign ministries.

