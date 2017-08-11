1,382 firms shut in July amid workplace safety campaign

A total of 1,382 companies were shut down and 4,362 were suspended for rectification, after China started a national campaign to examine work safety in July, the country's work safety watchdog said Friday.



As of the end of July, a total of 140 million yuan ($21 million) has been levied in fines for violations of work safety laws and regulations, and 461 people have been held accountable for criminal offenses, according to a statement released on Friday by the Work Safety Committee of the State Council.



On June 30, the committee announced a four-month nationwide inspection on workplace safety to close loopholes and prevent accidents.



The campaign had found 3,191 safety hazards and rectified 70 percent of the hazards by the end of July, said the statement.



It added that some local governments did not do their work in a timely manner, and in some cases, some local governments have hidden problems of severe safety hazards and did not report any severe problems or typical cases.



Despite regular calls by the government for more focus on work safety, frequent tragedies still occur. A lack of safety awareness, poor regulations and lax implementation of safety measures are among the factors leading to accidents, the Xinhua News Agency reported.





