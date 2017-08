60,000 tourists leave Jiuzhaigou after earthquake killed 23

Around 60,000 tourists that were in Jiuzhaigou, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, have been evacuated after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the county Tuesday night, authorities said Friday.



As of Friday morning, all 33,191 group tourists plus another 28,000 independent travelers had been evacuated, China National Tourism Administration said Friday. The earthquake has killed 24 and injured 493.