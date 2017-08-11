30 cities with over 8 million population: report

China has 30 cities with a population of more than 8 million, including 13 cities with more than 10 million people, China Business News reported Friday.



The three most populous cities are Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Shanghai Municipality and Beijing Municipality, with populations of 30 million, 24 million and 21.7 million respectively.



More than two-thirds of Chongqing's population live outside the main metropolis of Chongqing, while the urban population accounts for more than 86 percent in Beijing and Shanghai, said the report.



The fourth most populous city is Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan Province.





