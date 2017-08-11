Bird's-eye view of sightseeing park in Yinchuan, NW China

Photo taken on Aug. 11, 2017 shows the scenery of a sightseeing park in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The park bordering the Mu Us Desert covered an area of about 3,300 Mu (220 Ha), combined sightseeing of ornamental flowers and plants with the experience tourism of desert. Photo: Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 10, 2017 shows the bird's-eye view of a sightseeing park in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The park bordering the Mu Us Desert covered an area of about 3,300 Mu (220 Ha), combined sightseeing of ornamental flowers and plants with the experience tourism of desert.Photo: Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 10, 2017 shows the bird's-eye view of a sightseeing park in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The park bordering the Mu Us Desert covered an area of about 3,300 Mu (220 Ha), combined sightseeing of ornamental flowers and plants with the experience tourism of desert.Photo: Xinhua

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 10, 2017 shows the bird's-eye view of a sightseeing park in Yinchuan, capital of northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. The park bordering the Mu Us Desert covered an area of about 3,300 Mu (220 Ha), combined sightseeing of ornamental flowers and plants with the experience tourism of desert.Photo: Xinhua