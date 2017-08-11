Villagers benefit from shrimp ponds in Jianshan Town, China's Guangxi

A farmer works in a shrimp pond in Jiuya Village of Jianshan Town, Qinnan District of Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 11, 2017. The town, began its effort to improve its saline land into shrimp pond 25 years ago, is earning its mainstay from the shrimp ponds as they expend the industry into its major income resource. Photo: Xinhua

Photo taken on Aug. 10, 2017 shows a general view of shrimp ponds along the Qin River in Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

A farmer works in a shrimp pond in Jiuya Village of Jianshan Town, Qinnan District of Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 11, 2017.

Farmers sort the shrimps harvested from a pond in Jiuya Village of Jianshan Town, Qinnan District of Qinzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 11, 2017.