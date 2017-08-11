Coutinho submits transfer request

Barcelona target Philippe Coutinho has submitted a formal transfer request to Liverpool, despite the Premier League club stating they will not release the player, a British newspaper reported on Friday.



After reports that Liverpool had rejected a ­second bid worth 100 million euros ($117 ­million) from Barcelona, who had already been rebuffed last month in an 80 million offer for the 25-year-old, the club's ownership group released a statement.



"We wish to offer clarity as regards our position on a possible transfer of Philippe Coutinho," Fenway Sports Group said in a statement on the Merseyside club's official website.



"The club's definitive stance is that no offers for Philippe will be considered and he will remain a member of Liverpool Football Club when the summer window closes."



But shortly afterward, the Liverpool Echo reported that Coutinho had sent an e-mail to Liverpool's sporting director Michael Edwards expressing his wish for a move. Liverpool did not respond to a request for comment.



In recent days, Liverpool's manager Juergen Klopp has repeatedly insisted the Brazilian was not for sale.



Klopp said on Friday that Coutinho would miss Liverpool's opening Premier League game against Watford on Saturday because of a back injury and is doubtful for Tuesday's Champions League qualifier first leg in Hoffenheim. He noted Coutinho had not trained for a week because of his injury.



Coutinho's situation has dominated the lead-up to Liverpool's opening game.



The statement on Coutinho from Liverpool's owners is the latest blow for Barcelona in their plans to rebuild their squad after Neymar's move to Paris Saint-Germain for 222 million euros weakened their attack.



Barca have also attempted to lure French forward Ousmane Dembele to the club from Borussia Dortmund but had their bid, reported by German media to be about 100 million euros, rejected by the Bundesliga side.