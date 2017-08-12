Barshim eyes new heights

Mutaz Esha Barshim leapt into Sunday's high jump final at the World Athletics Championships in the manner of a man ready to finally ascend to the very summit of his sport.



Wiry Qatari Barshim, who has jumped higher than anyone in history except Cuban world record holder Javier Sotomayor, breezed through Friday's qualification, clearing the automatic qualifying height of 2.31 meters with the greatest of ease.



Barshim, whose only global title came at the world indoor championships in 2014, demonstrated why he is a hot favorite to win his first major outdoor crown following silver and bronze at the last two Olympic Games.



The 26-year-old, who has an Asian record best of 2.43m, is one of six athletes who cleared 2.31 but the only one to go through the morning without failing on a single jump.



His main danger again looks set to come from Ukraine's Bohdan Bondarenko, who beat him to the 2013 title, while Danil Lysenko, competing under a neutral flag following the Russian Federation's ban, also qualified easily after just one failure.



China's Wang Yu cleared a 2.29-meter jump to qualify for the final while his compatriot, star high jumper Zhang Guowei - a national record holder, failed to make the cut.

