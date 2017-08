Train collision kills 18

Two trains collided on the outskirts of the Egyptian city of Alexandria on Friday, killing at least 18 people, state television reported.



The crash also injured 58 people. Footage on state television showed one train partly keeled over, with medics seen moving the dead and injured to ambulances.



It was the deadliest train accident in the North African country since a November 2013 collision between a train and a bus killed 27 people south of Cairo.