21 killed, dozens injured in train crash in Egypt

At least 21 people were killed and more than 50 others were injured Friday in a crash between two trains in Egypt's Alexandria province, Egypt's state TV reported.



An Alexandria-bound train coming from Cairo crashed into the rear of another train on its way from Port Said to Alexandria, leaving dozens killed and injured, the TV reported.



Ambulances evacuated over 58 wounded passengers, while prosecution ordered an urgent investigation into the accident.