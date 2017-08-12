Turkey's Erdogan urges DPRK, US to avoid confrontation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday that Turkey hopes the tension between the United States and Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) will not turn into a confrontation.
"I hope the tension between them can be resolved politically," Erdogan told reporters in Istanbul.
The Turkish president said that any confrontation might not stay limited to just the two countries, and this "could trigger a different level of threat."
Pyongyang on Thursday warned Washington that it could fire intermediate-range ballistic missiles near the waters 30 km to 40 km off the coast of the US island of Guam in the Pacific.
US President Donald Trump
said earlier this week that the DPRK would be met with "fire and fury" if it continues threats against the United States.