US businessman sees anti-nuclear banker market growing amid tension between Washington, Pyongyang

A Los Angeles-based businessman manufacturing bomb shelters said Friday that the demand keeps growing as fears have intensified amid the exchange of fierce rhetoric between Washington and Pyongyang.
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s military said in a statement Thursday that it had a plan to strike Guam with intermediate missiles, as a response to US President Donald Trump
's stern warning on Tuesday in which he said "North Korea
(DPRK) best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen."
It is not only Guams, a US island territory in the Western Pacific, but also people living in the West Coast of the United States, felt concerned, Ron Hubbard, president of Atlas Survival Shelters, told Xinhua in an interview.
"There is a lot of (people) interest to it because of the threat, this business is wired, if not very good, it will be very bad, usually is very bad, but this week is very good, because of Donald Trump and North Korea (DPRK)," he said.
He said he started the business in 2010 and had seen spikes in business in the past when there were rumours about the world ending in 2012 and when ISIS
came to power, but never anything like this period as thousands people showed their interests in the products.
The bankers, sold on price from 10,000 to 100,000 US dollars, are designed to be buried 20 feet underground in backyard, and people can live in them comfortably up to one year with equipped solar power panel after a nuclear bomb attack.
Meanwhile, the company has also produced smaller shelters for tornado, which can be made in 6 to 7 hours but has a much bigger market in US
Hubbard said there are orders from Japan for the bomb banker, but never received any demand from South Korea.
"If there is more threat, more danger of nuclear war, maybe we can find more demands," he added.