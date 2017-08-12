Violent protests break in Kenya after Kenyatta declares winner

Violent protests broke out across Kenya on Friday night moments after Uhuru Kenyatta was officially declared the winner of the presidential election held on Tuesday.



Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati announced that current President Kenyatta garnered 8.2 million votes or 54.27 percent of the total votes against rival Raila Odinga's 6.76 million or 44.74 of the total votes, ending a protracted four-day standoff over the outcome of Tuesday's vote.



Violence erupted in Nairobi, Western Kenya towns and in some parts of Odinga's strongholds, where residents said angry protesters were burning property and blocking some roads.



Gunshots and screams of protests rent the air in the Western Kenyan city of Kisumu and in Nairobi's residential estates where residents took to the streets to express their anger.



"I have just seen a lorry and a car barely miss being stoned. Stones put across the road and several gunshots in Kibera slums," said an eye witness. He said there were consisted gunshots in some parts of Nairobi.



"There are several police officers who are firing live bullets against us. I don't know what we have done wrong since we are only expressing our anger against the electoral officials," Kennedy Omondi, a resident in Kisumu, said.



At least seven people have so far been killed and several others injured since Tuesday in post election violence in Kenya after opposition leader Odinga claimed "massive" fraud in Tuesday's vote.



Police killed four people in Mathare in the east part of Nairobi, as they tried to disperse Opposition protestors who were reacting to a statement by Odinga who alleged that the election had been rigged.



Odinga had alleged that the electoral system was hacked and data manipulated in favour of the incumbent President Kenyatta.



At least one person was shot dead on Tuesday in South Mugirango constituency in Kisii County, around 300 km west of Nairobi, during a clash with the security forces.



Tension remained high in some parts of Kenya on Friday night as residents vowed to carry out more protests as long as Odinga disputes results.



The police have stepped up security to prevent any possible violent protests and to provide round the clock security to ensure safety of Kenyans and foreigners who are in the country.

