Registration-free stay in Belarus extended from 5 to 10 days

The duration of registration-free stay in Belarus will be extended from 5 to 10 days, Vitaly Naumchik, First Deputy Head of the Citizenship and Migration Department of the Belarusian Interior Ministry, told media on Friday.



Naumchik said that foreigners will be allowed to stay in Belarus without registration for 10 days.



"If we go by the initiative of the Interior Ministry to extend the registration-free stay in Belarus to 10 days, then we may extend the visa-free stay to 10 days as well," he added.



There are also plans to extend the validity period of temporary residence permits for some foreign citizens, such as investors. It can be increased from 1 year to 2 years, the official said.



According to Vitaly Naumchik, relevant amendments to the law on the legal status of foreigners in Belarus will come into effect approximately in December 2018-January 2019.

