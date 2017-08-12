Thirty-five arrested in Wisconsin as US cracks down on human trafficking

Thirty-five men have been arrested in Wisconsin State during a national operation against human trafficking in the US, the WLUK-TV reported on Friday.



Authorities throughout Brown County, Wisconsin, arrested the men in late July, according to the local channel.



The operation was part of the National Johns Suppression Initiative, which took place in the past two months and involved 37 law enforcement agencies across 17 states in America.



The nation-wide initiative was aimed at reducing human trafficking by targeting sex buyers, under which 1,020 sex buyers, known as "johns" were arrested, 75 adults and six juvenile victims were recovered.



Wisconsin court records show that at least two of the 35 arrested men have been formally charged with crimes.

