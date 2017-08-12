Two more tons of eggs found contaminated in Denmark

Two more tons of eggs have been found with the illegal insecticide Fipronil in Denmark, local media reported Friday, citing the country's food regulation authorities.



The Danish news agency Ritzau reported that the company Nordic Egg had imported the eggs, without giving more details.



On Thursday, the Danish Veterinary and Food Administration said a total of 20 tons of contaminated eggs have been sold in Denmark.



The administration said on Friday that the use of Fipronil on food producing animals and facilities in Belgium and the Netherlands is "unacceptable" to the Danish authorities.



"All necessary measures are taken to trace the distribution of eggs from the contaminated farms and to establish the relevant withdrawal in the food sector," it said in a statement.



Denmark has imported certain amounts of egg products originating from the involved farms, according to the administration, and a thorough investigation is under way and withdrawal measures have been taken.



It however noted that use of Fibronil has not been detected in egg-laying farms in Denmark and the ongoing investigations have not detected any exceedance of the legal limits established in the EU.



According to the Danish risk assessment institute -- DTU Food -- in the Danish Technical University, the level of Fipronil found in eggs produced in Belgium and the Netherlands, and exported to Denmark, does not constitute a health risk to the consumers.

