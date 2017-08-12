Swiss roads among safest in Europe, least accidents in almost 80 years in 2016

The number of deaths in road, railway and air traffic accidents across Switzerland is the lowest in nearly 80 years and the country's roads are among the safest in Europe, the Federal Statistics Office said Friday.



A total of 256 people lost their lives in such accidents last year, the statistics office said.



Of those, 216 were road deaths, significantly fewer than the 1,750 reported in 1970. However, 3,785 people suffered serious injuries on the roads in 2016.



Swiss roads are among the safest in Europe despite more than 17,500 accidents last year.



The record low comes despite an increase in road transport over the past two decades, the Swiss national broadcaster said on its website, Swissinfo.



The statistics office did not cite any possible reasons for the decline in deaths, but experts point out improved car and infrastructure safety standards.



Speeding is the main cause of road accidents in Switzerland ahead of driving under the influence of alcohol. By far the highest number of incidents occur on roads in built-up areas.



Trains remain the safest mode of transport in terms of distance covered despite 22 deaths in 2016, while motorcycles are considered the least safe.



No lethal accidents were reported involving mountain cable cars or boats on Swiss lakes and rivers in 2016.

