Student speaking 8 languages crowned as Miss Universe Ukraine 2017

The 18-year-old student from Kiev, who speaks eight languages, gained the title of Miss Universe Ukraine 2017, a local organizing committee of the contest said on Friday.



Yana Krasnikova, who along with her native Ukrainian and Russian languages, can also speak Chinese, English, Spanish, French, Portuguese and Italian. She won the contest on Thursday evening, beating 15 other finalists.



"I want to be a global-minded person and I want to speak with every person in the world in his or her native language," Krasnikova told reporters after the contest.



Krasnikova will represent Ukraine during the 66th international Miss Universe Pageant later this year.

