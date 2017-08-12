Iran warns of "high costs" of nuclear deal violation

Iran said Friday that the cost will be high if Iran's international nuclear deal is violated, local media reported.



Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi made the remarks, saying that the Islamic republic, however, is ready for any scenario in case the deal is violated, the Tehran Times daily reported.



Araqchi, also senior Iranian nuclear negotiator, stressed that the Iranian-US nuclear deal, formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), is supported by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, the European Union and the international community.



"The JCPOA has a strong position at the international level," he said.



The US new sanctions on Iran for the latter's missile program is "unacceptable," he said, adding that the missile program is only intended for "defensive" and "preventive" objectives.



Last week, Araqchi accused the United States of violating the JCOPA by renewing sanctions against the Islamic republic and warned that Iran would response accordingly.



Araqchi said the US thinks the JCPOA has strengthened Iran in the region.



The US believes that "the situation must be reversed and Iran must be put under pressure," he added.



Imposing fresh sanctions on Iran is an attempt to reduce Tehran's benefits from the nuclear deal, and would have negative effects on the "successful implementation" of the deal, he said.



Several decisions were made in a committee chaired by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani over reactions towards Washington's "provocative measures," Araqchi said, adding that the decisions will be handed over duly to the Iranian Foreign Ministry and the International Atomic Energy Agency.



Iranian officials have repeatedly said Iran maintains its right to respond to the United States if the latter does not comply with the nuclear deal.



Iran and six world powers, namely Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States, reached an agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue in July 2015, which put Tehran on the path of sanctions relief, with more strict limits on its nuclear program.

