Kushner, other 17 White House staffers fined for late personal financial reports: media

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, as well as other 17 staffers, have been fined by the US Office of Government Ethics (OGE) for late reports of their personal financial disclosure statements, it was revealed on Friday.



Kushner, husband to first daughter Ivanka Trump, will pay the fine, a White House official asking for anonymity told McClatchy, a publicly traded American publishing company whose D.C. bureau has been focused on federal political news for years.



His fine is reportedly a relatively rare occurrence, said a McClatchy news report.



Key members of the White House team also late to file disclosure statements included former chief of staff Reince Priebus and Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Priebus was four days late while Sanders was 23 days late, according to the report.



Omarosa Manigault, director of communications for the White House Office of Public Liaison, received a 32-day extension but still missed her deadline by eight days, said the report.



The White House released financial disclosure forms in March for some 200 employees who are required to file them, offering details for the first time on the wealth of many of the staffers.



Under federal law, when those who are required to file financial disclosure statements are more than 30 days late doing so, they must pay a fine of 200 US dollars, payable to the US Treasury.



Kushner and his wife Ivanka were beneficiaries of a series of real estate and business companies worth up to 740 million US dollars, according to documents released by the White House in March.



The late fee can be waived if the White House's ethics officer determines that the tardy filing was due to "extraordinary circumstances...which made the delay reasonably necessary," including the agency's failure to notify a worker of the need to file the disclosure report.



Separately, periodic transaction reports about stocks or other assets an employee has bought or sold, are considered late if they're filed more than 45 days after a transaction; typically, a 200-US-dollar fine is levied after a 30-day grace period.



Late fees were assessed on 3.6 percent of the more than 12,000 periodic transaction reports filed by federal government employees in 2016, according to an OGE survey of all executive branch agencies.

