Drive-by shooting kills two in "Murder City" Detroit

Two people were fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in central Detroit of US Michigan State early Friday, said local police.



A man and woman, both 25-year-old, were struck by firing shots from an unknown vehicle shortly after midnight, the Detroit News quoted police spokesman Dontae Freeman as saying.



The female victim was shot in the head and pronounced dead on the scene by medics. The male victim was shot in the chest and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died.



Local police officers have been investigating in the shooting case and no arrests were made yet.



Detroit was nicknamed as "Murder City" in 1974 when 714 homicides were committed that year.



In 2016, the number of homicides fell to 302, with robberies and carjackings also declining.

