Endangered bird confiscated by quarantine officers in Indonesia

A Cendrawasih bird, an endangered bird, is seen inside a cage as confiscated by quarantine officers at North Sumatra's Kuala Namu airport, Indonesia on Aug. 11, 2017. (Xinhua/Lana)

A Cendrawasih bird, an endangered bird, is seen inside a cage as confiscated by quarantine officers at North Sumatra's Kuala Namu airport, Indonesia on Aug. 11, 2017. (Xinhua/Lana)

An officer brings a Cendrawasih bird, an endangered bird, inside a cage as confiscated by quarantine officers at North Sumatra's Kuala Namu airport, Indonesia on Aug. 11, 2017. (Xinhua/Lana)