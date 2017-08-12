Children attend military summer camp in N China to exercise

Students go through a tunnel made of ropes in a military summer camp base at Fengrun District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 11, 2017. Many children attended military summer camp in Tangshan to exercise during their summer vacation. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Students take part in 100-meter obstacle training in a military summer camp base at Fengrun District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 11, 2017. Many children attended military summer camp in Tangshan to exercise during their summer vacation. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Students act in a military summer camp base at Fengrun District of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 11, 2017. Many children attended military summer camp in Tangshan to exercise during their summer vacation. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)